Workers back at USPS facility after murder suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many employees were back at work at the United State Postal Service East Lamar Carrier Annex Wednesday, but signs still pointed to the tragedy that happened yesterday. Three employees died at the site, including the gunman, following a murder suicide.

Crime scene tape was still strapped to the fence surrounding the facility, USPS security was seen at the gate and a small memorial of flowers was outside the building.

USPS said it mourns the tragic loss at the site on Tuesday. It added:

“We will have limited delivery [Wednesday] for residents serviced by the East Lamar Carrier Annex and anticipate resuming full operations [Thursday]. We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience and appreciate their patience and understanding during this time.”

The FBI and Postal Inspection Service are leading the investigation. Both had only released few details about all those involved by Wednesday afternoon.

The National Association of Postal Supervisors confirmed one victim’s name as Demetria Dortch. Family, friends and coworkers went online in the hours following the shooting to pay tribute to Dortch.

One mourner called Dortch the best supervisor. In a post they said “you were not only my supervisor you were my dearest friend.”

Another said Dortch was supportive and was a shoulder they could lean on. Her family and friends said Dortch was a mother.

In one tribute post online the author wrote: “Prayers for the Dortch family and especially for her two little girls who don’t know or understand what’s going on but mommy wont be back. He took their world.”

Dortch’s family members declined an on camera interview Wednesday and asked for respect for their privacy as they “try to pick up the pieces.”

Lead investigators have yet to confirm any of the names of those involved including the other victim and gunman.

