West Memphis attorney, others plead not guilty to sex trafficking

HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A prominent West Memphis attorney and three others faced a federal court judge Tuesday after being charged in a human trafficking case.

Bryan Donaldson, a Crittenden County public defender has been indicted with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and two counts of sex trafficking.

Donaldson was arraigned and plead not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Judge Edie Ervin granted Donaldson to be released on bond under certain conditions.

Two defendants Randal Blair and Victoria McClure also plead not guilty to their indictments. Their charges are one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and three counts of sex trafficking. Both are out on a bond.

The last defendant Ricky Gaines has not appeared before a federal judge.

Donaldson, Blair and McClure have a jury trial set for November 29 in Helena, Arkansas.

