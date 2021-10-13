US Marshals task force makes arrests in Memphis, Southaven murder investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshal task force arrested two men accused in separate murder investigations this week.

According to an affidavit, 24-year-old Jaydevin Benson was arrested Tuesday for second-degree murder after police say he shot a man at Ridgecrest Apartments on Oct. 6.

Police say the victim was involved in a physical altercation with several people when Benson came outside firing a gun. Benson is accused of striking the man in the chest.

The affidavit says the man returned fire before trying to drive away from the scene. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree outside of the complex.

Benson is also charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession/employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Another suspect charged with first-degree murder is also in custody.

Todario Clemmons, 23, was arrested after he fatally shot a man in Southaven, Mississippi on Oct. 9.

The task force says he was found at a residence on Old Hickory Road and taken into custody without incident.

