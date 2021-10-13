Advertise with Us
Unseasonably warm with a chance of storms by Friday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Look for a partly cloudy sky through evening with temperatures slowly falling back into the 70s. Winds will back off some after sunset.

OVERNIGHT: Passing clouds with lows around 70 or so. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds will thicken up but most areas will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or storms possible as a strong cold front move through. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few storms could be severe with high wind but the severe threat is low at this time. Cooler air arrives Friday night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND: A few clouds may linger Saturday morning but sun should break out in the afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 70 with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees Saturday night. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

