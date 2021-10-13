Tracking a cold front that will bring rain & storms Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will increase this evening as cold front will arrive Thursday night and Friday. In the meantime a stray shower will be possible Thursday but rain will become likely Thursday night into Friday. On Friday as the front arrives, there is a marginal risk category 1 out of 5 for severe weather for Memphis and north. The main threat will be gusty wind. A drier and cooler pattern will take shape just in time for the weekend behind the front.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy and breezy with a stray shower possible. 20% Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 40% Lows near 70. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will also be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A stray shower will also be possible tomorrow, especially after 5 pm. A cold front will move closer to the area late Thursday into early Friday morning and slowly push through the Mid-South through Friday night. Rain will be on and off all day Friday with some heavy rain possible in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could have gusty winds. Highs on Friday will be around 80 degrees with low temperatures dropping to the lower to mid 50s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Sunshine will return on Saturday and it will be dry all weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 70 and lows will fall to the mid 40s to 50 degrees. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and highs near 70 degrees with low temperatures in the 40s on Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Monday, but a warming pattern will set up next week with high temperatures in the mid 70s on Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with sunshine.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.