Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee attorneys seek illegally jailed juveniles in $11M settlement

(KLTV)
By Shyra Sherfield and WSMV
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Attorneys in Tennessee are calling for anyone who was illegally jailed in Rutherford County’s juvenile system to make a claim as the deadline for a class action lawsuit approaches.

According to NBC affiliate WSMV, anyone who was born before October 1997 and jailed in Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center can file a claim in an $11 million settlement connected to the lawsuit.

This comes after the class action lawsuit said children were put in jail for misdemeanors -- the arrests for nearly 1,500 juveniles pointing back to one Rutherford County judge, according to WSMV.

A parent of three of the children affected by this says his children were charged with criminal responsibility of another after witnessing a fight that was videotaped at Hobgood Elementary School in 2016.

The children were sent to Rutherford County Detention Center by Judge Donna Davenport.

WSMV reports the lawsuit claims Davenport sent thousands of juveniles to jail regardless of the severity of the crime.

“We want to make sure that we get everyone out who is in Rutherford County, who was impacted by this particular judge’s decision, and actions and abuse power, to make sure that we get them notified as best as possible,” said state Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville.

Attorneys say only 200 of the children affected by these rulings have filed a claim.

To file a claim, send an email to the Brazil-Clark law firm or call 615-730-8619.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

US Post Office
3 employees dead following shooting at Memphis postal facility
Boulevard Saint Germaine
Three dead in Marion murder-suicide
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation involving 17-year-old girl
Thomas Street shooting
Deadly shooting investigation underway at busy North Memphis intersection

Latest News

Silver Alert: Jonathan Willis
Bartlett police searching for 81-year-old man believed to be in Arkansas
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis
Memphis airport seeing busy fall travel period
Memphis airport seeing busy fall travel period
3 employees dead, including gunman in shooting at Memphis postal facility
3 employees dead, including gunman in shooting at Memphis postal facility