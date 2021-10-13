Tennessee attorneys seek illegally jailed juveniles in $11M settlement

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Attorneys in Tennessee are calling for anyone who was illegally jailed in Rutherford County’s juvenile system to make a claim as the deadline for a class action lawsuit approaches.

According to NBC affiliate WSMV, anyone who was born before October 1997 and jailed in Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center can file a claim in an $11 million settlement connected to the lawsuit.

This comes after the class action lawsuit said children were put in jail for misdemeanors -- the arrests for nearly 1,500 juveniles pointing back to one Rutherford County judge, according to WSMV.

A parent of three of the children affected by this says his children were charged with criminal responsibility of another after witnessing a fight that was videotaped at Hobgood Elementary School in 2016.

The children were sent to Rutherford County Detention Center by Judge Donna Davenport.

WSMV reports the lawsuit claims Davenport sent thousands of juveniles to jail regardless of the severity of the crime.

“We want to make sure that we get everyone out who is in Rutherford County, who was impacted by this particular judge’s decision, and actions and abuse power, to make sure that we get them notified as best as possible,” said state Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville.

Attorneys say only 200 of the children affected by these rulings have filed a claim.

To file a claim, send an email to the Brazil-Clark law firm or call 615-730-8619.

