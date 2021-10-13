Solidarity rally held outside Clarksdale city hall for CJ Brown

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The investigation continues into the killing of a Clarksdale 7-year-old.

Cartravious “CJ” Brown Jr., was inside a vehicle at the Crossroads Laundry-Mat near the intersection of DeSoto and State when a black vehicle pulled into the parking lot and fired into the vehicle.

Brown would later die at the hospital.

“It definitely affects our officers,” said Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley, describing the death of a child to gun violence. “I think it also encourages (officers) and even gives them a little bit more incentive to really try and get this thing solved.”

Chief Linley tells us the black vehicle is in custody and being examined by the Mississippi Crime Lab for evidence.

“We do have some persons of interest that have been named, who we’re aware of,” Linley said. “We are looking at trying to see if we can tie them to the location at the time of the shooting.”

The shooting that killed Brown was the second of three shootings that took place within a five hour timeframe, an unusual string of events according to Linley.

A rally outside Clarksdale city hall was held this morning in support of CJ Brown’s family. Brown, a 7 year-old, was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon. Hear what his family and community leaders had to say on @WMCActionNews5. pic.twitter.com/duoiDGZ1R2 — Parker King (@King_Reports) October 13, 2021

Wednesday morning, over two dozen family members, friends and supporters of CJ Brown gathered outside city hall to call for answers and accountability from Mayor Chuck Espy and Clarksdale PD in light of the uptick in gun violence the city has seen in the last year.

“If we don’t do something now behind this young man’s death are we going to do something? This is a wake up call for everybody,” said Columbus Dunn Jr., a former District Director for the NAACP.

Brown’s grandmother, Burnett Bailey did not wish to be seen on camera but was willing to allow us to use her voice in speaking on how loved her grandson was.

“The way that he left, I just don’t feel like that that’s the way God intended for him to leave, and I don’t understand why this happened,” Bailey said.

Chief Linley acknowledged the uptick in gun violence, Brown’s death being the latest example.

He said even with this particular investigation receiving help from MBI and ATF, the public is asked to report any information they may have that might be connected to the case, no matter how small the information may seem.

“It may be big for us,” Linley said.

“I just ask that you continue to pray for our family,” Bailey said. “My daughter especially, my grandbabies, my children, all of us are hurting.”

You can call Clarksdale police at 662-621-8152 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-827-4637.

