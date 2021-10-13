Police find man shot in carjacked vehicle outside apartment complex
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found critically injured overnight after a shooting in what police believe was a carjacked vehicle.
Memphis police say officers responded to a shooting on W. Century Arbors Place inside Arbors Of Century Center apartment complex just before 4 a.m. where they found the man shot inside a stolen Infiniti.
Emergency crews rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators have not reported the motive of the shooting or any arrests.
This investigation is ongoing.
