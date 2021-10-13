Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pediatric COVID-19 cases account for 30% of all active cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 13
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 13(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 131 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County with eight additional deaths according to Wednesday’s data from the health department.

Cases:

Shelby County has had over 144,000 cases and a death toll of 2,170 since the first case was reported in March of 2020.

There are also 34 new pediatric cases with 601 active cases among children in Shelby County. Data shows children account for about 30% of all active cases.

Within the last 14 days, 2,387 people have been contact traced after coming in close contact with someone who has the virus.

Vaccine numbers:

  • 495,060 total people vaccianted
  • 78,463 people partially vaccinated
  • 416,597 people fully vaccinated
  • 895,772 total vaccinations administered
  • 6,188 vaccinations reported within last seven days
  • 70.65% of 700,000 vaccination goal reached

Hospitalizations:

Hospitalizations are still in the red zone according to the latest update from the SCHD’s Healthcare Tracking System.

ICU and acute care utilization are at 93%, down from previous weeks but not enough of an increase that health officials are looking for.

New health care resource data will be released Thursday.

Weekly positivity rate:

The county’s latest weekly positivity rate is the lowest its been since July 2020. For the week of September 26, Shelby County Health Department says the positivity rate was at 6.9%. At its peak during the summer, the rate was at 17.6%.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

US Post Office
3 employees dead following shooting at Memphis postal facility
Boulevard Saint Germaine
Three dead in Marion murder-suicide
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation involving 17-year-old girl
Thomas Street shooting
Deadly shooting investigation underway at busy North Memphis intersection

Latest News

Efforts increasing to get more Americans protected against COVID-19
Efforts increasing to get more Americans protected against COVID-19
Chrissie Duffy made sure her children got their first shot today at Andalusia High School.
Efforts increasing to get more Americans protected against COVID-19
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 12
Shelby County daily COVID-19 case total drops below 100