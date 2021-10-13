Pediatric COVID-19 cases account for 30% of all active cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 131 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County with eight additional deaths according to Wednesday’s data from the health department.

Cases:

Shelby County has had over 144,000 cases and a death toll of 2,170 since the first case was reported in March of 2020.

There are also 34 new pediatric cases with 601 active cases among children in Shelby County. Data shows children account for about 30% of all active cases.

Within the last 14 days, 2,387 people have been contact traced after coming in close contact with someone who has the virus.

Vaccine numbers:

495,060 total people vaccianted

78,463 people partially vaccinated

416,597 people fully vaccinated

895,772 total vaccinations administered

6,188 vaccinations reported within last seven days

70.65% of 700,000 vaccination goal reached

Hospitalizations:

Hospitalizations are still in the red zone according to the latest update from the SCHD’s Healthcare Tracking System.

ICU and acute care utilization are at 93%, down from previous weeks but not enough of an increase that health officials are looking for.

New health care resource data will be released Thursday.

Weekly positivity rate:

The county’s latest weekly positivity rate is the lowest its been since July 2020. For the week of September 26, Shelby County Health Department says the positivity rate was at 6.9%. At its peak during the summer, the rate was at 17.6%.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

