Organizations rally in support of striking Kellogg’s workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many organizations hosted rallies Wednesday to support Kellogg’s workers strike.

The Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council and other organizations joined Kellogg’s workers on the picket line as they fight for equal pay and benefits.

Tori Black, the chair of the Memphis chapter of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, spoke about why this strike matters so much.

“These union workers deserve good-paying jobs,” she said. “They deserve their health care. It’s a very dangerous job inside a factory. You can lose a finger. They need their free health care and they need to be taken care of. They need to be compensated fairly for their labor.”

The nationwide Kellogg’s workers strike has been going on for more than a week. The workers plan to keep going until a fair contract is reached.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.