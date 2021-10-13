One woman shot, killed Wednesday afternoon
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Socorro Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Police say one woman was found unresponsive in the house.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Officers encourage anyone with information on this incident to call 901-528-CASH.
