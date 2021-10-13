Memphis Madness is back at the FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s coming back! After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the University of Memphis announced Memphis Madness is returning to FedExForum Wednesday.

Memphis Madness is a celebration of the start of the Tiger basketball season.

It will be the first chance for Tiger fans to see the nation’s number one recruiting class in person, as well as the rest of the Tiger men’s basketball team, which is coming off an NIT Championship.

Memphis Madness begins with the Blue Carpet Experience from 5-6 p.m. at the FedExForum plaza outside the arena, featuring music, games and cheer and dance performances.

Doors at the FedExForum open at 6 p.m., and Madness is scheduled to run from 7-9 p.m.

