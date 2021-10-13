Advertise with Us
Man charged with reckless driving, almost hit pedestrians

Reckless driving arrest
Reckless driving arrest(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested 28-year-old William Spears after a reckless driving incident last month.

According to the affidavit, on September 18 an officer was on patrol near Front Street and Monroe Avenue when he saw a black Dodge Charger swerving in and out of traffic lanes and driving in opposing traffic lanes.

The report says the officer tried to make a traffic stop, using blue lights and sirens, but the car refused to stop. The car then ran a red light on Monroe Avenue and B. B. King Boulevard while pedestrians were crossing the street and almost hit them.

Spears is charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and internationally evading arrest.

William Spears mugshot
William Spears mugshot(Memphis Police Department)

