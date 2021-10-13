Advertise with Us
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation into a deadly shooting at a Memphis post office Tuesday continues with three employees dead including the suspected shooter.

It’s quiet now but the post office on Park Avenue in Orange Mound was filled with local and federal officers Tuesday after the shooting. It happened around 1 p.m. at the East Lamar Carrier Annex.

The facility is not open to customers, only employees.

A postal union president says two of the victims were in management -- a man and a woman. One was a supervisor, the other a manager and both were long-time employees.

The FBI says the shooter, who also worked there, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

None of their names have been released.

Retired mail carrier, LaFerre Ryan, rushed to the facility where he worked for 18 years after hearing about the shooting.

“We all postal family. Even though I’m retired, he’s still my family. They’re still my family. It hurts because it can be me or anyone else, you know what I’m saying,” said Ryan.

The United States Postal Service released a statement regarding the shooting:

“The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

Investigators worked late into the night Tuesday, collecting evidence, conducting interviews and trying to piece together a motive.

The FBI and U.S. Postal Service are leading the investigation which is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

