Efforts increasing to get more Americans protected against COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Efforts to get more Americans protected against coronavirus are ramping up across the U.S., especially as the holiday season approaches.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, discusses the latest on COVID-19 in the Mid-South.

Drugmaker Merck applied for federal authorization of what would be the first antiviral COVID pill while Pfizer is conducting clinical trials on a pill of its own. Threlkeld shares how effective do you think the pill will be in the fight against COVID.

He also discusses the latest about getting a booster that’s different from your first COVID vaccine and more.

