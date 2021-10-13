Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Friday.

They talked about several of Tonyaa’s recent columns, including her recent interview with civil right icon James Meredith.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

