Cloudy and warm today, rain chances increase Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area will remain dry today. However, it will be cloudy with only a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s this afternoon. It was also be breezy today with south winds gusting up to 20 mph.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 85 degrees. Winds: South 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Lows around 70 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will also be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A stray shower will also be possible tomorrow. A cold front will arrive by Friday morning and slowly push through the Mid-South. Rain will be on and off all day Friday with some heavy rain possible in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could have gusty winds. Highs on Friday will be around 80 degrees with low temperatures dropping to the lower to mid 50s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Sunshine will return on Saturday and it will be dry all weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 70 and lows will fall to the mid 40s to 50 degrees. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and highs near 70 degrees with low temperatures in the 40s on Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Monday, but a warming pattern will set up next week with high temperatures in the mid 70s on Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with sunshine.

