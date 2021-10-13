Caught on Camera: Woman attacked, robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a robbery on Frayser Boulevard Monday night.

A police report says that a woman was picking up food from a restaurant when a group of four black women approached her and told her to give them her car keys. When she refused to do so the four women attacked her and tried to take her keys and they took her credit card.

The reports says the woman fought off her attackers and they fled the scene. The woman was not inured.

A video surveillance camera shows the incident.

