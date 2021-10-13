Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Caretaker accused stealing money from blind client’s bank account

Caretaker accused stealing money from blind client’s bank account
Caretaker accused stealing money from blind client’s bank account(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A caretaker in Memphis is facing charges after allegedly stealing money from her client’s bank account.

Jasmine Thomas is charged with exploitation of elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, fraud use credit/debit card, and theft of property.

According to the affidavit, the 59-year-old victim advised Memphis police that he is blind, and with the assistance of one of his caretakers, they noticed unauthorized transactions and withdrawals from his bank account. The victim says purchases were made locally at a discount wig store, Rainbow clothing store, and Apple online for bills.

The transactions totaled $1,232. The victim says he has a caretaker assigned to him from a home health care agency to help with daily activities. Since he is blind, he never knew his bank card was taken from his home.

Police viewed surveillance footage from stores where the victim’s bank card was used and observed the same woman, making the purchases with the card. The home health care service that employed Thomas identified her as the woman in surveillance photos and confirmed she was assigned to care for the victim.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

US Post Office
3 employees dead following shooting at Memphis postal facility
Boulevard Saint Germaine
Three dead in Marion murder-suicide
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation involving 17-year-old girl
Thomas Street shooting
Deadly shooting investigation underway at busy North Memphis intersection

Latest News

Over two dozen gathered outside Clarksdale City Hall to call for answers and accountability in...
Solidarity rally held outside Clarksdale city hall for CJ Brown
Memphis post office shooting
Workers back at USPS facility after murder suicide
Amber Alert: TBI searching 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga
Amber Alert: TBI searching 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga
Scene of shooting on Pueblo Ave.
Memphis community looks to focus on bullying prevention after shootings involving kids