Best Life: Assessing mental health app benefits

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - We use apps to monitor our weight, track our workouts and even check sleep patterns. But will they work on our mental health? Are they safe?

Feeling stressed? Overwhelmed? Depressed? You are not alone. Fifty-six million Americans are suffering from anxiety or depression.

“There are some very serious challenges going on in our society right now and it sort of makes sense that people would feel more anxious about it.” M. Clark Canine, Psychotherapist explains.

From best overall to learning coping skills, therapy, stress relief, meditation and more, there’s an app for that. But do they actually help?

Canine says “I think people that are relying on these apps are doing themselves a disservice… if you break your arm and you take a bunch of pain pills, you’re gonna feel better, but your arms not fixed.”

Apps could be spiking in popularity because they’re more affordable than therapy. But could you be risking your mental health in the long run to save a few bucks?

“That’s one of the challenges of some of the online services you’re not really sure that the person you’re gonna meet is a person you’re gonna work with well.” Explains Canine.

But apps can be a step in the right direction.

“It’s a great start...That’s a great introduction… but to take the next steps to actually take control of what’s happening and improve yourself and improve your life.” Canine said.

Privacy is another reason people are choosing an app over in-person therapy. Many people are ashamed of the stigmas around having mental health issues, and apps provide the safety of participating in their mental health journey from their own home. If you are battling depression or having suicidal thoughts, experts agree it’s better to talk to a person. You can get help right now by calling the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Danielle Gober, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

