Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bartlett police searching for 81-year-old man believed to be in Arkansas

Silver Alert: Jonathan Willis
Silver Alert: Jonathan Willis(Bartlett Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett police are looking for an 81-year-old man who was last seen at his home on Wednesday around noon.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Jonathan Willis, who drives a 2015 silver Buick with a Tennessee tag that reads Z98-82J.

He is described as a 6′2″ Black male, thin build, who is diagnosed with early-onset dementia and asthma.

Police say Willis’ last known location was Hughes, Arkansas after detecting his phone in the area.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Bartlett Police Department at (901) 385-5555.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

US Post Office
3 employees dead following shooting at Memphis postal facility
Boulevard Saint Germaine
Three dead in Marion murder-suicide
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation involving 17-year-old girl
Thomas Street shooting
Deadly shooting investigation underway at busy North Memphis intersection

Latest News

Tropical tracks start to shift in October. This doesn'tmean that areas that are not more...
Breakdown: Why tropical tracks shift in October
Police find man shot in carjacked vehicle outside apartment complex
Tennessee attorneys seek illegally jailed juveniles in $11M settlement
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis