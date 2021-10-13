Bartlett police searching for 81-year-old man believed to be in Arkansas

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett police are looking for an 81-year-old man who was last seen at his home on Wednesday around noon.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Jonathan Willis, who drives a 2015 silver Buick with a Tennessee tag that reads Z98-82J.

He is described as a 6′2″ Black male, thin build, who is diagnosed with early-onset dementia and asthma.

Police say Willis’ last known location was Hughes, Arkansas after detecting his phone in the area.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Bartlett Police Department at (901) 385-5555.

