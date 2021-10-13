Arkansas officer accused of taking inmates to buy beer, cigarettes from gas station

PARKIN, Ark (WMC) - A police officer is facing charges after the Cross County Sheriff’s Office says he allowed jail inmates to have beer and cigarettes.

Darrell Crowder is charged with furnishing prohibited articles and impairing operations of vital public facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, Crowder went to the Cross County Detention Center to take two inmates to court.

The inmates were handcuffed and in jail uniforms.

When court was over, the sheriff’s office says Crowder took both inmates to the home of one of the inmate’s family where the inmate got money from a family member.

Authorities say Crowder then took the inmates to a gas station where one of the inmates went into the store, wearing a jail uniform and handcuffs, to buy beer and cigarettes. Crowder then escorted the inmate back to his patrol car and waited for someone to bring the second inmate additional cigarettes and tobacco before taking them back to jail.

The sheriff’s office says during the trip back to the detention center, Crowder allowed the inmates to drink the beer and throw the empty can out of the marked patrol car, and smoke cigarettes after being told not to tell the jail of their actions.

