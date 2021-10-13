Ambert Alert: TBI searching 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is searching for a missing two-week-old baby.

According to TBI, Browen Conner is missing from Chattanooga and is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Coti Conner.

Coti Conner faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping in connection to Browen’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

