Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

8-year-old student stands up to bullying

By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A young student might be short in stature, but she’s not afraid to take on bullies.

Eight-year-old Lily Sloan Burnette greeted students as they arrived Wednesday morning at Wynne Primary School with stickers covered in anti-bullying messages.

“Whenever I see something, I say something,” said the second grader. “And [you should] treat others how you want to be treated.”

Simple rules to live, but it’s a growing concern especially in the halls and classrooms of schools across the country.

Burnette spent National Anti-Bullying Day encouraging students to choose to do the right thing.

In addition to stickers, Burnette handed out wristbands and coloring books while encouraging others to look in the mirror and ask, “Are you a bully?”

Her guidance counselors, Karen McClintock and Amelia Grider, praised the determined young student’s actions.

“We have a Choose Love program that we do here and we talk about courage, forgiveness, gratitude, compassion, and action and that’s exactly what Lily-Sloane did,” said McClintock. ”She did all four of those components. She had the courage to come and do this and she had the compassion to care about others to stop bullying.”

Burnette found a passion for anti-bullying efforts when she started modeling for Rebel Athletic which partners with the Blatantly Honest Foundation to combat bullying.

Even at 4-feet tall, Lily-Sloan is taking on the huge task of fighting bullies and says she will always speak out against bullying.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis
Police find man shot in carjacked vehicle outside apartment complex
Amber Alert: TBI searching 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga
Amber Alert Update: 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga found safe
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
3 employees dead, including gunman in shooting at Memphis postal facility

Latest News

National Civil Rights Museum 2021 Freedom Award
NCRM ready to host 30th annual Freedom Award
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Silver Alert: Jonathan Willis
Bartlett police locate missing 81-year-old man with dementia, asthma
Memphis community looks to focus on bullying prevention after shootings involving kids
Memphis community looks to focus on bullying prevention after shootings involving kids