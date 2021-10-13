5 Star Stories: Memphis’ only Spanish-speaking radio stations make positive impact in the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ivette Butron-Ramos, a journalism graduate from Mexico City University, is taking English and hopefully soon business classes at the University of Memphis.

”It’s important for me because I need to learn English to represent better my company,” she said.

When Butron-Ramos isn’t in school, she and her husband run the only Spanish-language radio stations in Memphis, which are Radio Ambiente 1030 AM and La Jefa 99.3.

”When we bought Radio Ambiente, we bought the business and the brand, the name, the customers, but the signal, the call letters of the station don’t belong to us,” Butron-Ramos explained. ”We’ve been working in radio since 1999 and of course we’ve been working in different markets here in the United States, Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas, Memphis, I mean Tennessee, and always we have that dream to in the future to have our own business.” So, we start working about two years doing the paperwork and all the research, and finally, we found a really good signal which is 99.3 and on October 31, 2018 we became the first Mexican-American people who own a Spanish radio station in Memphis.”

Latin music, information, and news is what listeners want and get, and what Butron Media relishes, especially since there’s no Spanish-language TV station in Memphis.

”Not only to communicate and entertain but also use this power to benefit our community,” Butron-Ramos said. ”They listen to music and we are like the bridge to their culture in Mexico or the other countries. And this life, which is difficult for every immigrant, it’s difficult because we left our family, our country, our roots, our culture. So, the radio station makes this reach to remember them, our countries.”

Butron Media is also at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, allowing the City of Memphis to use a former shopping plaza on Stage Road, which the company bought last April, as a vaccination site.

”So, they use our place every three weeks to do vaccines for the Latino community because at the beginning of the pandemic, the Latino people doesn’t want to get the vaccines. They don’t trust, they don’t know how to go on the internet and do appointments in the Pipkin building. It was hard for them. No one speaks Spanish there,” explained Butron-Ramos.

In August, the company held a back-to-school backpack giveaway in that same facility and when the weather turns colder, it gives to the community again.

”We give away coats and toys to the kids in need from the Latino community during winter.” So, the radio station becomes the heart of the community. They know that we are immigrants just like them and we work for them. And over all this seven years, we’ve been building a reputation and they trust us,” said Butron Ramos.

Radio Ambiente and La Jefa plan to continue earning trust for many years to come.

