3 employees dead, including gunman in shooting at Memphis postal facility

By Kelli Cook
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police cars and flashing blue lights replaced the mail trucks and bustling mail activity at a postal facility in Orange Mound Tuesday.

“This post office services all the way to the University of Memphis,”  said retired mail carrier, LaFerre Ryan, who was one of the many people who rushed to the scene to learn what happened at the facility where he worked for 18 years.

Investigators say just after 1 p.m., three people were found shot inside the postal facility that’s been in this community since the 1970s.

Family and Laquita Benjamin, president of the National Association of Postal Supervisors in West Tennessee, says two of the victims were in management. One was a supervisor and the other a manager. The deceased have not been identified.

“It’s just ridiculous. Somebody taking a human life, that’s uncalled for,” said contractor Jimmy McKinley, who was working on a house when he heard the commotion nearby.

Memphis police, U.S. postal inspectors, the FBI, and ATF all responded to the scene.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that the shooter is one of the three employees deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We later learned the two victims were a man and a woman and long-time employees of the postal facility.

“Words can’t even express it at this point because you don’t know the mindset of people right now and you can’t say it’s just postal because of course, a couple of weeks ago we had the shooting at Collierville,” said Benjamin.

Investigators worked late into the night Tuesday, collecting evidence, conducting interviews, and trying to piece together the motive of the shooter who forever changed the lives of so many in the tight-knit postal community.

“We all postal family. Even though I’m retired, he’s still my family. They’re still my family. It hurts because it can be me or anyone else, you know what I’m saying,” said Ryan.

