When will grocery stores be fully stocked again?

Maybe you’ve noticed empty pockets in grocery store shelves. While it may look alarming experts warn, don’t panic.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Manpower issues are the biggest problem right now and has had a ripple effect throughout the supply chain according to Rob Ikard, the president of the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association.

“Given the limited supply issues that we’re talking about and then the elevated nature of demand, those things just don’t go well together,” said Thomas Goldsby, a University of Tennessee Supply Chain Management Professor.

Goldsby recommended thinking ahead about ingredients needed for future meals when shopping, but don’t panic buy.

The cost of labor, transportation and fuel are causing inflation as well.

“It’s just a natural consequence when you have off the chart demand and limited supply to go around,” said Goldsby. “Price is going to be that final variable that’s going to adjust and unfortunately for the consumer, it’s adjusting upward right now.”

Ikard said there’s no need to worry about big holiday meals.

“You will definitely have good quality food on your table this holiday season, it may not be the exact item that you wanted,” he said.

Goldsby said eventually the supply chain systems will catch up but it may not be until January 2022.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

