What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about stage play “When Temptation Comes.” The performances will take place October 16-17 at the Evergreen Theatre located at 1705 Poplar Ave. Click here to purchase tickets.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

