Two dozen firefighters battle intense house fire in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Two dozen firefighters battled a house fire in Lakeland early Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Kingsridge, south of I-40 off Canada Road.

Responding firefighters were from the Shelby County and Arlington fire departments. Crews responded to the fire at 2:21 a.m.

The Shelby County Fire Department says the house is an entire loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two dozen firefighters battle house fire in Lakeland (Source: Shelby County Fire Department)

Two dozen firefighters battle house fire in Lakeland (Source: Shelby County Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.