Two dozen firefighters battle intense house fire in Lakeland

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Two dozen firefighters battled a house fire in Lakeland early Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Kingsridge, south of I-40 off Canada Road.

Responding firefighters were from the Shelby County and Arlington fire departments. Crews responded to the fire at 2:21 a.m.

The Shelby County Fire Department says the house is an entire loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

