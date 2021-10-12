Tigers football stars earn honors as mid-season nears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some positives on the college football field after the Memphis Tigers loss at Tulsa over the weekend.

Punter Joe Doyle is named to the Watch List for the Ray Guy Award as the Nation’s Best Collegiate Punter. Doyle, who transferred from Tennessee, uncorked a 67-yard punt against Tulsa, upping his season average to 45.3 yards per kick.

Also, Tiger Receiver Calvin Austin is named to the American Athletic Conference Honor For his 13-Catch, 200 receiving yards effort against the Golden Hurricane.

It’s the second 200 yard game of his career.

The University of Memphis next hosts Navy Thursday night at the Liberty Bowl.

