Survivors of Kroger mass shooting invited to forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Survivors of last month’s mass shooting at a Collierville Kroger are invited to a forum Tuesday hosted by the Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center.

The group will share resources and education on the impact of trauma and coping skills.

Attendance is limited to those who were directly impacted by the shooting Sept. 23 -- inside the store or in the parking lot.

Click here to register.

Representatives from Kroger, the Town of Collierville and Collierville Police will be there.

It’s at 5:30 p.m. at Central Church, 2005 E. Winchester, in Fellowship Hall. Enter at the west entrance through the back door.

Survivors of the Sept 23rd Kroger tragedy are invited to a forum at Central Church on Tuesday evening at 5:30pm. Link to register: https://t.co/TbUhvd5XfJ pic.twitter.com/SxsqBLFUGI — Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center (@Respect2Connect) October 7, 2021

