Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Survivors of Kroger mass shooting invited to forum

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Survivors of last month’s mass shooting at a Collierville Kroger are invited to a forum Tuesday hosted by the Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center.

The group will share resources and education on the impact of trauma and coping skills.

Attendance is limited to those who were directly impacted by the shooting Sept. 23 -- inside the store or in the parking lot.

Click here to register.

Representatives from Kroger, the Town of Collierville and Collierville Police will be there.

It’s at 5:30 p.m. at Central Church, 2005 E. Winchester, in Fellowship Hall. Enter at the west entrance through the back door.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case
Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis
Memphis Police Department
Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun
Jim Coley
Former Tennessee State Representative Jim Coley dies
A Crittenden County police chief has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation...
Prosecutor: Police chief under investigation for sexual assault

Latest News

13-year-old accused in Memphis school shooting in court today
Thomas Street shooting
Deadly shooting investigation underway at busy North Memphis intersection
Memphis Police Department
Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun
Juvenile court
13-year-old accused in Memphis school shooting in court today