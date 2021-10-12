Sunny & dry today, rain returns later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the upper 50s under a clear sky. This afternoon will be much warmer with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity will be lower today, but will rise back up tomorrow.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s to near 70. Thursday will also be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Rain will be on and off all day Friday with some heavy rain possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs on Friday will be around 80 degrees with lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Drizzle will be possible before sunrise on Saturday, but the rest of the day will be dry and sunny. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 70 and lows will fall to around 50 degrees. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Low temperatures will be in the 40s on Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.