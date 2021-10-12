Advertise with Us
Standoff ends with arrest of Dyersburg robbery suspect

Dyersburg standoff, arrest of Luis Martinez
Dyersburg standoff, arrest of Luis Martinez(Dyersburg Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - An hours-long standoff between a robbery suspect and Dyersburg police resulted in an arrest this week.

Police say they arrived at the home of 26-year-old Luis Martinez after investigating an armed robbery of Advance America on Lake Road on Sept. 24. Martinez was developed as a suspect in the case.

According to Dyersburg police, two young children were released from the home after the first two hours of negotiations.

A team entered the home after five hours of negotiating with Martinez and took him into custody. Police say he was hiding in the attic.

Martinez is charged with aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

