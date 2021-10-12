Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days

Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for flight cancellations.
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for flight cancellations.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines appears to be fixing problems that caused the cancellation of nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days.

By midday Tuesday, Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, although more than 400 others were running late.

That’s according to tracking service FlightAware.

Southwest says bad weather and air traffic control issues in Florida on Friday trapped planes and pilots out of position, causing cascading problems for flights across the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case
Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation involving 17-year-old girl
Memphis Police Department
Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun
Thomas Street shooting
Deadly shooting investigation underway at busy North Memphis intersection

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a bottle of aspirin in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks
Cartravious Brown Jr. aka CJ
Family identifies 7-year-old boy killed in Clarksdale shooting
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Gabby Petito’s autopsy results to be announced by Wyoming coroner
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death