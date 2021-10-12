Advertise with Us
Southaven Chick-fil-A to host Superhero Fall Festival

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Chick-fil-A in Southaven is inviting Mid-Southerners to come have some Halloween fun at their Superhero Fall Festival.

The restaurant says festivities include trick or treating, costume contests and you guessed it...superheroes.

The first 200 kids can get a hold of a free cape and everyone who buys a ticket to attend by noon on Oct. 28 is automatically entered in the chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will go to the Mid-South Genesis Grant Fund which helps strengthen families and serves the community.

You can purchase the $10 tickets on eventbrite.com.

The festival will kick off at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 7200 Swinnea Road from 5-8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

