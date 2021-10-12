Advertise with Us
Shooting reported at Memphis post office

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a U.S. Post Office facility Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the facility near the intersection of Park Avenue and Pendleton Street just after 1 p.m.

It’s unclear at this time on injuries. No suspect information has been provided.

Stay with Action News 5 as more information becomes available.

