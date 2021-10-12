Shooting reported at Memphis post office
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a U.S. Post Office facility Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the facility near the intersection of Park Avenue and Pendleton Street just after 1 p.m.
It’s unclear at this time on injuries. No suspect information has been provided.
Stay with Action News 5 as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.