Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shooting leaves 7-year-old dead in Clarksdale; person of interest in custody

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A child is dead following a shooting in Clarksdale Monday evening.

The shooting happened near State Street and DeSoto Avenue at around 5 p.m. and left a seven-year-old dead.

Clarksdale police say a man was also injured in the shooting.

Police say a person of interest is in custody and the case remains active.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis
Suspect car in Party Works shooting
Southaven Police searching for suspect in Party Works shooting
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case
Memphis Police Department
Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun
Police lights.
Senatobia Police say a man walked in Walmart with a rifle slung over his shoulder

Latest News

Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation
MPD Officer Darrell Adams
Sea of blue lights up Memphis roads in honor of fallen officer
St. Jude adds new facility dog to support employees
St. Jude adds new facility dog to support employees
Tennessee law enforcement, health leaders warn of fake pills laced with fentanyl
Tennessee law enforcement, health leaders warn of fake pills laced with fentanyl