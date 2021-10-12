Sea of blue lights up Memphis roads in honor of fallen officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A sea of blue honored a fallen Memphis police officer Monday night.

Officer Darrell Adams was killed while investigating a crash on I-40 earlier this month.

His visitation was held Monday at Hope Church. It marked the start of official goodbyes by devastated family and friends of Adams. Adams’ brother said the family needs the community’s support now more than ever.

A reminder of that constant support came from dozens of Adams’ brothers and sisters in law enforcement during a sea of blue. Officers drove from the church with their blue lights on. The destination was the Austin Peay station.

“The sea of blue is a solemn occasion,” Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said. “We did one just a couple weeks ago. Here we are again laying another officer to rest.”

Adams is the third Memphis police officer to die in a traffic-related incident in 2021.

On the route to the Austin Peay station, officers drove by the place where Adams lost his life in the line of duty on I-40 west near North Watkins.

Investigators said Adams was helping people involved in a crash when he was hit by a semi-truck.

“During these trying days, we have to wake up every day, figuring out what life looks like without my brother,” said Adams’ brother, Dominique Jackson.

Jackson said Adams was the glue to the family, and colleagues knew family was number one in Adams’ life.

He often volunteered for extra shifts. Adams’ commanding officer, Col. Lambert Ross, said he saw Adams personify what it means to be a protector in the community.

“He cared about the folks in the area he patrolled,” Ross said. “He went into every story up and down that area and got to know the clerks.”

Among his grieving family, Adams leaves behind his wife.

His family is proud of the man they loved and hope he inspired others along the way.

“He woke up to be a police officer in Memphis, the place he grew up in and loved,” Jackson said.

A funeral at Hope Church on Walnut Grove Road will take place Tuesday, followed by a burial.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

