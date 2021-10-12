Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Reba McEntire coming to Knoxville

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m.
Reba McEntire
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music star Reba McEntire is coming to Knoxville Saturday, Jan. 29.

She will be performing in the Thompson-Boling Arena, according to a social media post.

Tickets went on sale on Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m. and are still available as of Jan. 28.

Go to the official Knoxville Tickets website to purchase your tickets.

CONCERT ALERT! We're pleased to announce that Reba McEntire will be here on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 15 at 10:00 am! 🎟️: knoxvilletickets.com/reba

Posted by Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, October 11, 2021

