Reba McEntire coming to Knoxville
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music star Reba McEntire is coming to Knoxville Saturday, Jan. 29.
She will be performing in the Thompson-Boling Arena, according to a social media post.
Tickets went on sale on Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m. and are still available as of Jan. 28.
Go to the official Knoxville Tickets website to purchase your tickets.
