New street light Christmas ornaments coming to Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A holiday upgrade is coming to Whitehaven this year.

New Christmas street lights are going to be installed.

Five different designs will be placed along Elvis Presley Boulevard between Brooks Road and Shelby Drive.

The $33,000 project was made possible by the City of Memphis, Shelby County Commission, and the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation.

