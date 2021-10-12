Advertise with Us
New street light Christmas ornaments coming to Whitehaven

New street light Christmas ornaments coming to Whitehaven
New street light Christmas ornaments coming to Whitehaven
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A holiday upgrade is coming to Whitehaven this year.

New Christmas street lights are going to be installed.

Five different designs will be placed along Elvis Presley Boulevard between Brooks Road and Shelby Drive.

The $33,000 project was made possible by the City of Memphis, Shelby County Commission, and the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

