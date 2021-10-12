Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A West Memphis attorney who is accused of rape and three other suspects are being hit with federal charges in a human trafficking case.

Bryan Donaldson, 50, was arrested and booked into Crittenden County Jail in January and charged with rape. He was out on a $35,000 bond just over half an hour later.

On Friday night, he was booked again, but this time on federal charges, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

State prosecutors charged two men with multiple rape counts and a third man with multiple rape counts, kidnapping, and trafficking. A woman was also charged with kidnapping and trafficking. The suspects were identified as Donaldson, Randle Blair, Ricky Gaines, and Victoria McClure.

According to the prosecuting attorney, the incident stemmed from an incident at the Walmart Super Center parking lot in West Memphis, Arkansas

Authorities say back in January, they were approached in the parking lot by a 17-year-old girl who said she had been sexually assaulted.

The juvenile said she was from Phoenix and was brought to West Memphis to be a prostitute.

Donaldson was arrested and booked into the Crittenden County Jail less than a week later on a rape charge.

He was released on a $35,000 bond 34 minutes later.

Donaldson and the other defendants’ state charges will be dropped, facing even more serious federal charges related to an ever-growing problem in the Mid-South, according to Rachel Haaga with the non-profit Restore Corp.

“We received 29 referrals just in the month of July, so that’s averaging almost a referral a day for our community,” said Haaga.

Haaga says her organization deals with countless calls for help related to human trafficking survivors each day.

According to Shared Hope International, Tennessee and Arkansas received an A and B respectively in fighting human trafficking.

Grades are based on laws passed to help fight human trafficking.

“But at the end of the day, traffickers are in this business and exploiting people because there is money to be made. Really, the way to fight the problem is to attack the demand. Go after buyers who want to pay for sex with our vulnerable people,” said Haaga.

The prosecuting attorney in West Memphis says these latest charges will send a clear message that these types of crimes will not be tolerated in this community.

If you are the victim of human trafficking, call the Human Trafficking hotline at 1-855-558-6484.

