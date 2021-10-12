Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation

By Kelli Cook
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A West Memphis attorney who is accused of rape and three other suspects are being hit with federal charges in a human trafficking case.

Bryan Donaldson, 50, was arrested and booked into Crittenden County Jail in January and charged with rape. He was out on a $35,000 bond just over half an hour later.

On Friday night, he was booked again, but this time on federal charges, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

State prosecutors charged two men with multiple rape counts and a third man with multiple rape counts, kidnapping, and trafficking. A woman was also charged with kidnapping and trafficking. The suspects were identified as Donaldson, Randle Blair, Ricky Gaines, and Victoria McClure.

According to the prosecuting attorney, the incident stemmed from an incident at the Walmart Super Center parking lot in West Memphis, Arkansas

Authorities say back in January, they were approached in the parking lot by a 17-year-old girl who said she had been sexually assaulted.

The juvenile said she was from Phoenix and was brought to West Memphis to be a prostitute.

Donaldson was arrested and booked into the Crittenden County Jail less than a week later on a rape charge.

He was released on a $35,000 bond 34 minutes later.

Donaldson and the other defendants’ state charges will be dropped, facing even more serious federal charges related to an ever-growing problem in the Mid-South, according to Rachel Haaga with the non-profit Restore Corp.

“We received 29 referrals just in the month of July, so that’s averaging almost a referral a day for our community,” said Haaga.

Haaga says her organization deals with countless calls for help related to human trafficking survivors each day.

According to Shared Hope International, Tennessee and Arkansas received an A and B respectively in fighting human trafficking.

Grades are based on laws passed to help fight human trafficking.

“But at the end of the day, traffickers are in this business and exploiting people because there is money to be made. Really, the way to fight the problem is to attack the demand. Go after buyers who want to pay for sex with our vulnerable people,” said Haaga.

The prosecuting attorney in West Memphis says these latest charges will send a clear message that these types of crimes will not be tolerated in this community.

If you are the victim of human trafficking, call the Human Trafficking hotline at 1-855-558-6484.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis
Suspect car in Party Works shooting
Southaven Police searching for suspect in Party Works shooting
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case
Memphis Police Department
Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun
Police lights.
Senatobia Police say a man walked in Walmart with a rifle slung over his shoulder

Latest News

MPD Officer Darrell Adams
Sea of blue lights up Memphis roads in honor of fallen officer
Shooting leaves 7-year-old dead in Clarksdale; person of interest in custody
St. Jude adds new facility dog to support employees
St. Jude adds new facility dog to support employees
Tennessee law enforcement, health leaders warn of fake pills laced with fentanyl
Tennessee law enforcement, health leaders warn of fake pills laced with fentanyl