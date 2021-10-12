Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Marshall County school district on alert after reports of social media threat at a high school

Byhalia High School
Byhalia High School(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County Schools says its taking extra precaution after receiving reports of a social media threat involving Byhalia High School.

The district says it learned of the threat early Tuesday morning and is working to put additional measures in place.

Officials ask any with information about the threat to contact Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Byhalia police or the district’s school resource officers.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case
Southwest flight cancellations leave Texas family stranded in Memphis
Memphis Police Department
Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun
Jim Coley
Former Tennessee State Representative Jim Coley dies
A Crittenden County police chief has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation...
Prosecutor: Police chief under investigation for sexual assault

Latest News

Thomas Street shooting
Deadly shooting investigation underway at busy North Memphis intersection
‘We Are Collierville’ Strong signage being installed at Kroger where mass shooting happened
Survivors of Kroger mass shooting invited to forum
13-year-old accused in Memphis school shooting no show in court, case continued
Memphis Police Department
Police report: Teen shooting suspect says he was bullied before firing gun