Marshall County school district on alert after reports of social media threat at a high school

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County Schools says its taking extra precaution after receiving reports of a social media threat involving Byhalia High School.

The district says it learned of the threat early Tuesday morning and is working to put additional measures in place.

Officials ask any with information about the threat to contact Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Byhalia police or the district’s school resource officers.

