Hispanic Heritage Month: Latinx sorority founded at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark (WMC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re shining light on those making major moves for their community across the Mid-South.

Five women at Arkansas State University founded one of the first Latina sororities on campus.

Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Incorporada founders said their goal is to educate and create awareness about the Hispanic and Latino community.

One of the founders, Kathrynn Vivar, said there were not a lot of organizations that catered to Hispanic and Latina women.

”Having SIA has helped me, and I think it has also helped other Latinas come out and not just go to class and just to their dorms like I did,” Vivar said.

The founders now hope to recruit more women who have the same goals and visions for their sorority.

