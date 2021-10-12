Grizzlies demolish Pistons in final home pre-season game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Look, I know it’s only pre-season, and these games don’t count, but what has gotten into these Memphis Grizzlies as they wrap up the home portion of their dress rehearsals against Detroit at FedExForum Monday night.

Grizzlies were all about business against the visitors from Detroit.

Let’s start with backup point guard Tyus Jones.

Jones had a solid night running the floor and running the team, whether it was on offense or defense. Jones got three of four from the floor early, two of three from the three -- 15 points and three assists in just 14 minutes on the court.

Jeran Jackson Jr. also had plenty of court time and the 7-footer from Michigan State started to round back into the form of his sophomore season in the NBA before the injuries kept him off the court last year.

Jackson was bouncy and effective inside the paint and out, especially looking good from downtown. Splashing the 3′s in the Pistons’ face. Twenty points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal for Triple J.

Of course, the showstopper for Memphis, and for the rest of the NBA, Ja Morant, showed off just about every facet of his game.

Not hesitant to let it go from a distance, but also cutting the distance between himself and the rim with his incredible athleticism. Twenty-four points, five rebounds and two assists for Morant in just 26 minutes.

Nobody played any more minutes than that and the Grizzlies still went crazy scoring a boatload of points. Grizzlies buried the Pistons.

“In Camp, we just wanted to continue to get out chemistry going.” Says Melton. “And get up shots and find other players. And we’ve also been locking it up and playing defense, cause, you know, that’s where it starts for us, and Grit and Grind.”

The Griz, now 3-1, are on the road for their final 2 pre-season games, starting at the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.