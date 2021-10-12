Advertise with Us
Deadly shooting investigation underway at busy North Memphis intersection

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting along a busy roadway in North Memphis.

Memphis police and paramedics are at the intersection of Thomas Street and Plum Avenue where the shooting happened.

Action News 5′s traffic team says investigators have Thomas Street at Stage Road blocked off. This is more than a mile from the scene of the shooting.

We are waiting to hear how many victims were involved in this shooting.

No word on any suspects at this time.

