Covington police looking for truck in deadly hit-and-run

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department released new details about the hit-and-run death of a 15-year-old.

Investigators are looking for a tan or gold, 2003 to 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Detectives believe the vehicle has damage to the front grill. Anthony Whitemanwas riding his bike on September 30 along Highway 51 when he was hit.

Police said he died at the hospital the next day.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to call 901-573-1596.

