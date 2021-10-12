Clouds roll in by evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Sunny early this afternoon with clouds arriving before sunset. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will turn east at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: An isolated shower is possible Wednesday or Thursday, but most will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances will be slightly higher Thursday night into Friday as a strong cold front move through. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: A few clouds may linger Saturday morning but sun should break out in the afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 70 with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees Saturday night. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

