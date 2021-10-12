Bluff City Life: Monday, 27 Sept
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Self-Empowerment: Knowing Who You Are
Telisa examines ways we define ourselves and reframe our self-worth from the lens of others to our own.
Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com
Next Steps After Severe Storm Damage
Rebuilding through tragedy. After storms rolled through the mid-south hear the critical first steps to deal with the damage.
Ryan Stokes | Property Damage Appraisers | pdacorporation.com
The Bacon Wrapped Game Changer
This bacon-wrapped recipe is a tailgating treat!
Sickle Cell Trait Testing
Hear from those living with sickle cell and understand what it means to carry the gene and live with the disease. One woman shares her journey to live a healthy life and pursue her dreams.
Frankie Banks | Living with Sickle Cell Disease | methodisthealth.org
Sharon Banks-Wilson | Frankie’s Mother | Sickle Cell Trait Carrier
