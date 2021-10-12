Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 27 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Self-Empowerment: Knowing Who You Are

Telisa examines ways we define ourselves and reframe our self-worth from the lens of others to our own.

Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Next Steps After Severe Storm Damage

Rebuilding through tragedy. After storms rolled through the mid-south hear the critical first steps to deal with the damage.

Ryan Stokes | Property Damage Appraisers | pdacorporation.com

The Bacon Wrapped Game Changer

This bacon-wrapped recipe is a tailgating treat!

Sickle Cell Trait Testing

Hear from those living with sickle cell and understand what it means to carry the gene and live with the disease. One woman shares her journey to live a healthy life and pursue her dreams.

Frankie Banks | Living with Sickle Cell Disease | methodisthealth.org

Sharon Banks-Wilson | Frankie’s Mother | Sickle Cell Trait Carrier

