7-year-old killed in 1 of 3 shootings in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Investigations continue into three separate shootings that took place in Clarksdale within five hours of each other Monday.

The first shooting took place at 2:08 p.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt and Grant, a residential area of the city, where two were injured. Later, one of those victims, 23-year-old Walter Morris, died in the hospital.

At 4:57 p.m., the second shooting took place at the Crossroads Laundry-Mat just off the intersection of State and DeSoto.

Two were also injured in this shooting. One of the victims was seven-year-old Cartravious Brown, Jr., known to many as C.J.

“I heard what sounded like five or four shots at the Crossroads behind me,” said Ahmed Moggali, who works at the convenience store across the street.

One person, who’s asked to be left anonymous, was at the liquor store next door to the laundry mat when the shooting happened.

This person wrote a recollection of what he saw and heard. Here is part of it:

“I heard the first few shots. Startled, not realizing how close the shots were to me, I turned walking towards the back of my vehicle. When I got to the rear of my vehicle I saw a small black sedan with an African American male with his arm and a pistol sticking out of the window. Not being able to really tell where he was shooting I ran back to the driver door of my vehicle, opened it up and dove into the front seat, reaching down to grab my pistol. The shots just continued on and on for what seemed like an eternity. I was able to see out of my passenger window and saw an African American male in the car next to me just yelling and turning in circles. I could not see anyone else in the vehicle but I did hear what sounded like a female just hysterically screaming. Shortly after the shooting stopped I heard tires squealing and the black sedan exited the turn in I had pulled into headed north and took a left on State Street. I jumped out of my truck to run and see what was going on in the car parked next to me, since from the sounds of their screams had to be the intended target. As I rounded the back of my vehicle, I saw approx. 10 to 15 bullet holes in the back of their car. The driver slammed the door, put the car in reverse and pulled out.”

Moggali, who has lived in Clarksdale for the last seven years, knows C.J.’s family, the Bailey family, and was with them after C.J. was shot.

“The Bailey family is my second family in the United States,” Moggali said. “I went to the hospital to see what was going on, and we saw C.J. He had been shot. After two hours, I went back to the hospital to see what was new. We lost C.J.”

C.J. was described to us as an outspoken young man with a mind that was years beyond his age.

He was loved by his friends and family and will be missed by everyone.

“We don’t hear stuff like this every week, every day,” said lifelong Clarksdale resident, Jesse Burton. “This is something we hear in some other town, but not in Clarksdale. I’m hoping whoever knows anything about it will call the authorities so we can get to the bottom of this. This needs to stop.”

“This is not the last time we’ll lose somebody in Clarksdale,” Moggali said. “C.J. was the hardest for Clarksdale, for the people, for the community. A seven-year-old baby? He got shot for no reason.”

The third shooting took place at 6:30 p.m., just blocks up from the second shooting on State Street, near the Taco Bell.

It was a drive-by shooting, and no injuries or victims have been reported.

Fortunately, arrests are already being made in these shootings, as well as taking illegal weapons off the streets of Clarksdale.

Clarksdale police announced Taakaius Conrad, Jr., a 21-year-old black male, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of drive-by shooting for the Roosevelt and Grant shooting.

Kadarius Thomas, a 28-year-old black male, was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a felon while in the 600 block of Barnes Street.

Any suspects or persons of interest in the shooting that killed C.J. Brown have not yet been named by law enforcement.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call Clarksdale police at 662-621-8152 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-827-4637.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.