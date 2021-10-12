7-year-old killed in 1 of 3 shootings in Clarksdale
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Investigations continue into three separate shootings that took place in Clarksdale within five hours of each other Monday.
The first shooting took place at 2:08 p.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt and Grant, a residential area of the city, where two were injured. Later, one of those victims, 23-year-old Walter Morris, died in the hospital.
At 4:57 p.m., the second shooting took place at the Crossroads Laundry-Mat just off the intersection of State and DeSoto.
Two were also injured in this shooting. One of the victims was seven-year-old Cartravious Brown, Jr., known to many as C.J.
“I heard what sounded like five or four shots at the Crossroads behind me,” said Ahmed Moggali, who works at the convenience store across the street.
One person, who’s asked to be left anonymous, was at the liquor store next door to the laundry mat when the shooting happened.
This person wrote a recollection of what he saw and heard. Here is part of it:
Moggali, who has lived in Clarksdale for the last seven years, knows C.J.’s family, the Bailey family, and was with them after C.J. was shot.
“The Bailey family is my second family in the United States,” Moggali said. “I went to the hospital to see what was going on, and we saw C.J. He had been shot. After two hours, I went back to the hospital to see what was new. We lost C.J.”
C.J. was described to us as an outspoken young man with a mind that was years beyond his age.
He was loved by his friends and family and will be missed by everyone.
“We don’t hear stuff like this every week, every day,” said lifelong Clarksdale resident, Jesse Burton. “This is something we hear in some other town, but not in Clarksdale. I’m hoping whoever knows anything about it will call the authorities so we can get to the bottom of this. This needs to stop.”
“This is not the last time we’ll lose somebody in Clarksdale,” Moggali said. “C.J. was the hardest for Clarksdale, for the people, for the community. A seven-year-old baby? He got shot for no reason.”
The third shooting took place at 6:30 p.m., just blocks up from the second shooting on State Street, near the Taco Bell.
It was a drive-by shooting, and no injuries or victims have been reported.
Fortunately, arrests are already being made in these shootings, as well as taking illegal weapons off the streets of Clarksdale.
Clarksdale police announced Taakaius Conrad, Jr., a 21-year-old black male, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of drive-by shooting for the Roosevelt and Grant shooting.
Kadarius Thomas, a 28-year-old black male, was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a felon while in the 600 block of Barnes Street.
Any suspects or persons of interest in the shooting that killed C.J. Brown have not yet been named by law enforcement.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call Clarksdale police at 662-621-8152 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-827-4637.
