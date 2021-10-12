13-year-old accused in Memphis school shooting in court today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Schools student accused of shooting a classmate last month is due back in court Tuesday morning.

The 13-year-old suspect faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder. During his last court appearance, we learned what led up to the shooting at Cummings K-8 last month.

In an affidavit read in court, the suspect said the shooting happened after fighting with the victim for several days. He admitted to the shooting, according to the document.

Police said school cameras captured the suspect ducking under a stairwell, pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.

The affidavit also said his mother took him to the police station to turn himself in the same day as the shooting. She was present during his police interview.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

“There’s got to be more done from the living room to the classroom to teach children how to confront one another and deal with one another,” said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

In the days following the shooting, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray met with the district’s safety and security team to assess the district-wide safety protocols.

Ray plans to make a renewed push to create his own school police force, which he calls a Peace Force. It would include armed, school police officers who would replace Shelby County deputies currently working as school resource officers. He believes a Peace Force would improve relations with students.

The district must present its idea for a Peace Force to state lawmakers in order to get funding.

